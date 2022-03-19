Italy upset Wales to end seven-year wait for Six Nations win

Paolo Garbisi kicked the winning points and was hoisted into the air by Niccolo Cannone un celebration

Cardiff (United Kingdom) (AFP) – Edoardo Padovani scored a superb late try as Italy ended their seven-year wait for a Six Nations win with a dramatic 22-21 victory away to Wales on Saturday.

In their final match of the 2022 competition, it seemed the Azzurri were about to be condemned to a 37th successive loss in the tournament as reigning champions Wales led 21-15 heading into the 79th minute thanks to Josh Adams' converted try.

But a brilliant break-out and pass by full-back Ange Capuozzo led to a try for wing Padovani, who had the presence of mind to go under the posts to make the conversion easier for Paolo Garbisi.

And the fly-half then made no mistake with the final kick of the game to spark joyous scenes among Italy's players and fans at the Principality Stadium as the Azzurri celebrated their first win in the Six Nations since a 22-19 success away to Scotland in 2015.

"It's just unreal," Italy captain Michele Lamaro told the BBC.

"I couldn't believe it, I want to stay with my family and team-mates and celebrate with them because we deserve it and we worked so hard to get here."

Italy coach Kieran Crowley praised his side's resilience by saying: "They dug in and kept playing, believing, defence was outstanding and they stuck at it."

Padovani had earlier kicked two penalties and Garbisi three on a sun-drenched day in Cardiff as Italy, whose future in the Six Nations has been repeatedly called into question, celebrated their first win on Welsh soil.

Defeat meant Wales ended this edition with just one win -- over Scotland -- from five matches.

And the reverse dulled any home joy at veteran lock Alun Wyn Jones, recalled from shoulder surgery, extending his own world record for most Test caps with a 150th appearance for Wales and fly-half Dan Biggar winning his 100th cap.

"We conceded 12 points in the first half through ill-discipline and left a couple of tries out there, we weren't accurate enough," said Wales coach Wayne Pivac.

"To get back in the lead and throw it away is very disappointing," added the New Zealander, who praised Italy's greater enthusiasm.

"But we still should have won that game of rugby...Today we let ourselves down."

Italy took a deserved 6-0 lead through a Garbisi penalty and Padovani's long-range effort from 48 metres out.

Wales hit back just off the half-hour when, after wing Louis Rees-Zammit burst clear, the ball was recycled by Owen Watkin, with the centre going over for a converted try.

Garbisi's second penalty, however, nudged Italy into a two-point lead and Padovani again made Wales pay for their indiscipline with another long-range effort.

Italy, strong at the scrum and deploying an effective kicking game to counter Wales' blitz defence, almost had a try before the break but Capuozzo knocked on after Wales' Johnny McNicholl was unable to gather Garbisi's high cross-under challenge from Monty Ioane.

Nevertheless, against all predictions, Italy led 12-7 at half-time.

Wales, however, regrouped and a powerful close-range maul allowed hooker Dewi Lake to level the scores in the 52nd minute with his first Test try, before Biggar's conversion put the hosts two points ahead.

Italy, though, were far from finished.

Capuozzo recovered the ball in his own in-goal area and found Ioane, also behind the Italy try-line only for the wing's blistering run into Welsh territory to set up another successful Garbisi penalty kick that edged the visitors 15-14 ahead.

It seemed Wales had come through the storm with a try 11 minutes from time.

Josh Navidi won a turnover on half-way, prop forward Wyn Jones charged towards the Wales 22 and the ball then came to Adams, with the wing surging past several Italy defenders for a converted score.

Wyn Jones almost added a third try but referee Andrew Brace ruled he had been held up over the line.

