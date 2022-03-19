Sexton goes from a bag of nerves to a jubilant Triple Crown winner

Winning the Six Nations Triple Crown is the reason why you play rugby said Ireland captain Johnny Sexton after the Irish beat Scotland 26-5 at Lansdowne Road

Dublin (AFP) – Johnny Sexton celebrated captaining Ireland to the Six Nations Triple Crown saying he had never been so nervous before a game but securing it is "the reason why you play the game."

The 36-year-old fly-half -- speaking after the 26-5 victory over Scotland at Lansdowne Road -- could even end up lifting the title later on Saturday should England beat Grand Slam chasing France in Paris.

However, for the moment the 2018 World Player of the Year was delighted to soak up the moment alongside coach Andy Farrell as they both celebrated their first trophy since assuming their roles following the 2019 World Cup.

"This is the reason why you play the game," he said at the post match press conference.

"Some of us are getting a little bit older and have our kids here watching like my own.

"They (his children) were so excited. All week they were talking about the trophy. I don't think I've ever been so nervous before a game."

Whilst Farrell interjected to joke Sexton was so nervous because "he's still not used to these sort of games," the Irish captain smiled.

"I was so nervous I think because this team means so much to me," he said.

"It is a genuinely incredible environment so in a way I was more nervous for the squad.

"We wanted to play our best but we did not get there. However, we showed guts which is a more important thing."

Farrell and Sexton both agreed that despite the scoreline -- the Irish also secured a bonus point win for the third successive match -- the Scots had been resilient in defence and made life tough.

'Pretty fickle sport'

However, Farrell -- who was assistant coach to Joe Schmidt when Ireland last won the Triple Crown in their Grand Slam winning 2018 campaign -- hailed it as a "brilliant win."

"That reflected our campaign. We have got some nerve and the ability to stay calm and take the game right to the death," he said.

"I am delighted with all that but obviously disappointed not to be in with a chance of winning the Grand Slam (they lost 30-24 to France in Paris).

"However, we dusted ourselves down (after France) and got back on the horse and to put three wins in a row is superb."

Sexton said he was "very proud of the way the team bounced back after losing in Paris" but insisted securing the Triple Crown -- the first time they have lifted silverware on home soil since the same trophy in 2004 -- will not swell their heads.

"We are a very tight bunch and we have come from some low times," he said.

"Remember we were being written off, the team was being written off just over a year ago.

"It's pretty fickle sport isn't it? We will keep our feet grounded as we know how fickle it is."

As for looking down the road to the 2023 World Cup in France and breaking the glass ceiling of reaching the semi-finals, Sexton said a different strategy taken under Farrell may pay dividends.

"We have great potential haven't we," he said.

"But we have got to make it reality and ensure that happens when it comes round in what 18 months time.

"We are taking a different approach. This is a journey different to previous management.

"We are confident in the journey we are on."

