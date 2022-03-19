Warriors guard Curry gets new foot injury look in two weeks

Golden State guard Stephen Curry will have a left foot sprain reevaluated in two weeks, the NBA club announced Friday

San Francisco (AFP) – Golden State Warriors star guard Stephen Curry will have his sprained left foot injury reevaluated in two weeks, the NBA club announced Friday.

The 34-year-old sharpshooter underwent an MRI exam Wednesday night after suffering the injury late in the second quarter of a loss to the Boston Celtics.

The MRI revealed Curry had suffered a sprained left foot ligament, the Warriors said, and that he will be reexamined at the end of the month.

Reports Thursday said the club was confident Curry would be back in time for mid-April's start of the NBA playoffs.

An updated timetable is now likely to come in two weeks.

Curry, a three-time NBA champion, was diving for a loose ball and struck on the knee by Boston's Marcus Smart, who made a diving lunge for the ball as well.

Two-time NBA Most Valuable Player Curry, last year's top league scorer, is averaging 25.5 points, 6.3 assists and 5.2 rebounds a game in 64 appearances for the Warriors this season.

At 47-23, Golden State stands third in the Western Conference.

