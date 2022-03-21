Half of 2024 Paris Olympics tickets at 50 euros or less

Organisers say half of the tickets for the 2024 Paris Olympics will be priced at 50 euros ($55) or less

Paris (AFP) – The organisers of the 2024 Paris Olympics promised Monday that half of the tickets would be priced at 50 euros ($55) or less.

A total of 10 million tickets will be available for the Olympics and 3.4 million for the Paralympics, organisers said as they set out their ticketing policy.

One millon tickets for the Olympics, covering all sports including athletics and swimming, will be priced at 24 euros in order to make the Games as "accessible" as possible.

The ticketing process will be launched in December this year. Applicants have to register for a ballot in the hope of being awarded a time session, first for tickets grouped into packs and then for individual tickets.

At the end of 2023, any unsold tickets will go on sale.

Eighty percent of the tickets will be sold to the public while 20 percent are reserved for corporate clients.

Tony Estanguet, the president of the Paris organising committee, said in a statement: "We wanted a Games that are open to the widest number of people and that bring people together.

"Our ticketing policy meets that commitment by proposing a large number of tickets at accessible prices, for all the sports."

Revenue from ticket sales will make up a third of the organising committee's budget of four billion euros for the Olympics, with two thirds coming from both sponsorship and a financial contribution from the International Olympic Committee.

For the Paralympics, half a million tickets will be sold at 15 euros, while 50 percent of the tickets overall will be priced at 25 euros or less.

