Olympic champion Ingebrigtsen tests positive for Covid-19 after world indoor defeat

Norway's Jakob Ingebrigtsen (R) finished second behind Ethiopia's Samuel Tefera (L) in the 1500m at the World Indoor Championships

Oslo (AFP) – Olympic champion Jakob Ingebrigtsen has tested positive for Covid-19, he said Monday, a day after failing to depose Ethiopia's Samuel Tefera as world indoor champion in the men's 1500m in Belgrade.

"Just arrived home in Sandnes, and decided to take a health check after a strange feeling last night," Norway's Ingebrigtsen said in an Instagram story accompanied by a picture of a positive antigen test.

"Leading up to the race, everything felt normal, with (a) negative PCR test and several rapid tests", he wrote.

"Bad timing, but in some way unavoidable. Now it's all about recovering and getting back to training," he added.

The 21-year-old Olympic gold medallist over 1500m recently broke Tefera's world indoor record over the distance in Leivin, crossing the line in 3:30.60.

But he was outpaced on Monday, as Tefera clocked a championship record of 3:32.77 for the win.

Ingebrigtsen took silver, 0.25sec behind.

