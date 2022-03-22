England batsman Roy hit with suspended two-match ban

London (AFP) – England batsman Jason Roy has been handed a suspended two-match international ban, the England and Wales Cricket Board announced on Tuesday.

Advertising Read more

"A disciplinary panel of the Cricket Discipline Commission has announced its sanction on Jason Roy after he admitted a charge of conducting himself in a manner which may be prejudicial to the interests of cricket or which may bring the game of cricket, the ECB and himself into disrepute," the ECB said.

Details of the offence have not been disclosed.

Roy, who helped England win the 50-over World Cup in 2019, is suspended from his country's next two matches for which he is eligible for selection but the ban will be suspended for 12 months dependent on good behaviour.

The 31-year-old has also been handed a £2,500 ($3,300) fine.

Roy, who is expected to be in England's T20 World Cup side in Australia later this year, recently announced he was taking a "short indefinite break" from cricket, which means he is missing the Indian Premier League.

© 2022 AFP