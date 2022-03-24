Pakistan dismiss fiery Warner after pitch row, Australia lead by 220

Australia's David Warner shakes hand with Pakistan's Shaheen Shah Afridi after being dismissed at the Gaddafi Cricket Stadium in Lahore

Lahore (Pakistan) (AFP) – David Warner was bowled after a quickfire half-century and embroiled in a pitch row as Australia reached 97-1 at lunch Thursday on the fourth day of the third and decisive final Test in Lahore.

At the break Usman Khawaja was on 44 and Marnus Labuschagne yet to score as visitors added 86 runs in the session after resuming at 11 without loss.

Australia have an overall lead of 220 with nine wickets intact after scoring 391 in their first innings. Pakistan were dismissed for 268 in reply.

Looking for quick runs to bolster their chances of a series-clinching victory, Warner opened with three boundaries in the second over of the day against pace spearhead Shaheen Shah Afridi.

He reached his 34th Test half-century in 123 minutes before left-armer Shaheen uprooted his off-stump on 51 with a quicker delivery that seamed away.

Warner's knock included six fours and a six, but his stay at the wicket also saw some controversy.

Umpires Aleem Dar and Ahsan Raza suggested Warner, batting out of his crease, was encroaching on to an area of the pitch which could scuff and help spinners later in the match.

He removed his helmet and gloves before being involved in animated conversation with the umpires and Pakistan skipper Babar Azam also joined the discussion, pointing to the area that Warner was allegedly damaging.

Play resumed after a few minutes without any formal warning being given.

Australia are in Pakistan for the first time since 1998, having previously refused to tour over security fears.

The series is tied at 0-0 after Tests in Rawalpindi and Karachi were drawn.

