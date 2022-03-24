Uno top as Japanese trio lead at world figure skating championships

Japan's Shoma Uno setting a personal best to take the lead after men's short program at the World Figure Skating Championships

Montpellier (France) (AFP) – Shoma Uno led a Japanese 1-2-3 after the men's short programme at the world figure skating championships in Montpellier on Thursday.

In the absence of Olympic and reigning world champion Nathan Chen of the United States and Japanese star Yuzuru Hanyu through injury, Uno bettered his own personal best score by four points.

The Olympic bronze medallist scored 109.63 points with compatriot Yuma Kagiyama achieving 105.69 points and Kazuki Tomono posting 101.12 heading into Saturday's free skating final.

American teenager Ilia Malinin, 17, competing in his first world championships is fourth, after improving his personal best score by more than 20 points, with 100.16.

Ivan Shmuratko, a native of Kyiv, and the only skater from war-torn Ukraine competing at worlds qualified for the free programme in 22nd position.

