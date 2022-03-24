War in Ukraine: Latest developments

Activists in New York stage an anti-war protest as Russia's invasion of Ukraine reaches the one-month mark

Kyiv (AFP) – Here are the latest developments in the war in Ukraine:

Zelensky seeks global protests

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky urges citizens around the world to take to the streets in protest as Russia's invasion of his country reaches the one-month mark.

"Come with Ukrainian symbols to support Ukraine, to support freedom, to support life," Zelensky says in a video address in English. "Come to your squares, to your streets, make yourselves visible and heard."

NATO to boost defences

NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg says leaders of NATO members will agree at a summit in Brussels to "major increases of forces" on the alliance's eastern borders, including four new battle groups in Bulgaria, Hungary, Romania and Slovakia.

Zelensky is expected to appeal for a tougher NATO response to Russia's invasion and more weapons in a video address to the gathering.

Putin's 'big mistake'

Stoltenberg says Russian President Vladimir Putin made a "big mistake" by invading Ukraine.

"He has underestimated the strength of the Ukrainian people, the bravery of the Ukrainian people and their armed forces," Stoltenberg says.

Four killed in Lugansk

At least four people were killed, including two children, and six wounded from overnight strikes in eastern Ukraine, the governor of the Lugansk region says.

The governor accuses Russia of using phosphorus bombs. AFP is unable to verify the claim.

Moscow Stock Exchange reopens

The Moscow Stock Exchange resumed partially reopens after a nearly month-long suspension imposed to try limit the damage caused by massive Western sanctions.

Trading resumes for around 30 of the largest companies that make up the ruble-denominated MOEX Russia Index, which sees early gains of up to 10 percent.

Russia expels US diplomats

Russia's foreign ministry says it is expelling US diplomats in retaliation for Washington's step to remove 12 of Moscow's representatives at the United Nations in New York.

"The US side has been given firm notice that any hostile action by the United States against Russia will be met with a resolute and appropriate response," the ministry says in a statement.

- More sanctions -

A top US official says that the West will ramp up sanctions against Russian politicians and oligarchs at back-to-back NATO, EU and G7 summits in Brussels.

"We, the United States, will announce a package of sanctions designations tomorrow that relate both to political figures, (and) oligarchs... as well as entities," National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan says.

Britain slaps sanctions on 59 more Russian individuals and entities, including the shadowy mercenary group Wagner.

The government says its latest asset freeze targets 33 individuals and 26 entities as well as six other entities linked to the Belarus regime.

More German, UK arms

Germany says it is sending 2,000 additional anti-tank weapons to Ukraine to help it repel the Russian invasion, a parliamentary source tells AFP, confirming media reports.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson says Britain will send 6,000 missiles and £25 million ($33 million, 30 million euros) in financial aid to Ukraine's army to help it fight Russian forces.

Putin advisor quits

Anatoly Chubais -- a former Kremlin chief of staff who oversaw liberal economic reforms in the 1990s -- quits his post as Putin's sustainable development adviser, the Kremlin confirms. He has reportedly fled the country in protest at the war.

Renault stops work in Moscow

French car giant Renault announces it is immediately suspending operations at its Moscow factory after Kyiv calls for a boycott of the company for remaining in Russia.

Renault is also considering "the possible options" for its Russian affiliate AvtoVAZ, the company says in a statement.

Russian journalist killed

A Russian journalist for investigative news outlet The Insider is killed when Russian troops shell a residential neighbourhood in the Ukrainian capital, the outlet says, the latest reporter to die in the war.

© 2022 AFP