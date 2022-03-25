Murray off the mark in Miami

Miami (AFP) – Andy Murray opened his Miami Open campaign with a straight sets win over Argentina's Federico Delbonis to set up an intriguing second round encounter with Daniil Medvedev on Thursday.

Murray, the three-time Grand Slam champion, may never return to the glorious highs of winning Wimbledon and the US Open but with his metal hip and granite resolve, the 34-year-old still loves competing.

The veteran Scot was snarling and fist pumping just like in his heyday as he eventually eased to a 7-6 (7/4), 6-1 triumph.

Next up is world number two Medvedev who will once again test the British player's ability to string wins together since making a return to the tour after a second hip operation.

He has failed to back up first round wins in his last five tournaments and his clash with Medvedev will be the first time in five years he has come up against a top two player.

Murray, however, is just happy to still be in the mix at the biggest tournaments.

"This was a big one for me," he said afterwards during an on-court interview.

"I am really happy to get through. The first set was very tight but I did well in the end.

"This is my first time playing here in this stadium. I used to have a place in Miami but maybe I will have to buy another one."

A brilliant forehand winner sealed the match in just over one and a half hours at Hard Rock Stadium with Murray, a two-time Miami Open champion, moving well while unleashing his usual array of attacking shots.

Medvedev will provide a far sterner test but Murray, who hopes to have former coach Ivan Lendl in his corner this weekend after the pair trained together this week in nearby Boca Raton, added: "I am looking forward to taking him on. He's a smart, intelligent player but let's see how I get on. He's a smart dude."

