Reinach extends Montpellier deal to 2025

Montpellier (France) (AFP) – South African World Cup winner Cobus Reinach has extended his contract with Montpellier by two years to 2025, the Top 14 leaders announced Friday.

Reinach joined the French club in 2020 from Northampton and quickly established himself as the starting scrum-half in Philippe Saint-Andre's team ahead of Benoit Paillaugue and Georgian Gela Aprasidze.

The 32-year-old, capped 12 times by the Springboks, has scored seven tries in 13 league matches this season.

© 2022 AFP