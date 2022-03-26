All Blacks superstar Barrett suffers another head injury

Paris (AFP) – All Blacks superstar Beauden Barrett suffered another head injury after a bone-crunching collision in a Super Rugby match Saturday ended with the fly-half leaving the pitch with blood pouring from his nose.

Barrett, 30, was making his first start for the Blues this season having suffered a concussion in a Test match against Ireland in November.

The playmaker was escorted off the pitch in Dunedin early in the second half after a high-speed clash with Highlanders centre Fetuli Paea.

Barrett underwent a Head Injury Assessment (HIA) but was not allowed to return to the match and was replaced by Stephen Perofeta who saw his team home to a 32-25 victory.

Blues coach Leon MacDonald said that the team were not prepared to take risks with Barrett's health.

"It was a no-brainer. He got a good contact to his face – that's why he's got a bleeding nose," MacDonald was quoted by rugbypass.com.

"We're never going to take any chances with Beauden, we want to look after his health and make sure he's well."

He added: "They were brutal carries and their clean-outs were ferocious in the second half and Barrett was on the end of one.

"He's got a good fat lip and a bleeding nose and hopefully it's nothing much more than that. We'll have to track him and see how he cleans up."

