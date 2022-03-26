All Blacks superstar Barrett suffers another head injury
Issued on:
Paris (AFP) – All Blacks superstar Beauden Barrett suffered another head injury after a bone-crunching collision in a Super Rugby match Saturday ended with the fly-half leaving the pitch with blood pouring from his nose.
Barrett, 30, was making his first start for the Blues this season having suffered a concussion in a Test match against Ireland in November.
The playmaker was escorted off the pitch in Dunedin early in the second half after a high-speed clash with Highlanders centre Fetuli Paea.
Barrett underwent a Head Injury Assessment (HIA) but was not allowed to return to the match and was replaced by Stephen Perofeta who saw his team home to a 32-25 victory.
Blues coach Leon MacDonald said that the team were not prepared to take risks with Barrett's health.
"It was a no-brainer. He got a good contact to his face – that's why he's got a bleeding nose," MacDonald was quoted by rugbypass.com.
"We're never going to take any chances with Beauden, we want to look after his health and make sure he's well."
He added: "They were brutal carries and their clean-outs were ferocious in the second half and Barrett was on the end of one.
"He's got a good fat lip and a bleeding nose and hopefully it's nothing much more than that. We'll have to track him and see how he cleans up."
© 2022 AFP