Best picture Oscar winners of past 20 years

Frances McDormand (L) won the Oscar for best actress in "Nomadland" in 2021 -- her third acting win -- but also shared the film's award for best picture as one of its producers with director Chloe Zhao (R)
Hollywood (United States) (AFP) – The following is a list of the best picture Oscar winners from the last 20 years, ahead of Sunday's 94th Academy Awards in Hollywood.

This year, 10 films are in contention for the top prize: "Belfast," "CODA," "Don't Look Up," "Drive My Car," "Dune," "King Richard," "Licorice Pizza," "Nightmare Alley," "The Power of the Dog" and "West Side Story."

2021 - "Nomadland"

2020 - "Parasite"

2019 - "Green Book"

2018 - "The Shape of Water"

2017 - "Moonlight"

2016 - "Spotlight"

2015 - "Birdman"

2014 - "12 Years A Slave"

2013 - "Argo"

2012 - "The Artist"

2011 - "The King's Speech"

2010 - "The Hurt Locker"

2009 - "Slumdog Millionaire"

2008 - "No Country for Old Men"

2007 - "The Departed"

2006 - "Crash"

2005 - "Million Dollar Baby"

2004 - "The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King"

2003 - "Chicago"

2002 - "A Beautiful Mind"

