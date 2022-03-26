Iga Swiatek becomes new WTA World No.1 with Miami win

Iga Swiatek of Poland celebrates match point over Swiss Viktorija Golubic on Friday at the Miami Open, a victory that ensured she would become the new WTA world number one player

Miami (AFP) – Poland's Iga Swiatek clinched becoming the new world number one in women's tennis on Friday by defeating swiss Viktorija Golubic 6-2, 6-0 at the WTA Miami Open.

Advertising Read more

Swiatek will move into the top spot vacated by Australian Ashleigh Barty after the three-time Grand Slam champion announced her retirement earlier this week.

The 20-year-old Warsaw-born star had to win her second-round match at the South Florida hardcourt tournament to ensure she would replace Barty.

Swiatek will be the first Polish woman to reach the rankings summit, eclipsing the old mark for players from her homeland she shared with former world number two Agnieszka Radwanska.

Poland's first Grand Slam singles title was won by Swiatek at the 2020 French Open.

Swiatek has enjoyed a blistering start to the season, winning WTA titles at Doha and Indian Wells and is now on a career-best 12-match win streak.

She's also the first player since Denmark's Caroline Wozniacki in 2009 to win five or more titles before turning 21.

Paula Badosa could have taken over as number one had Swiatek lost, but the Spaniard would have needed to win the Miami Open title to do it.

© 2022 AFP