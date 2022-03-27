Ashton at the double as Leicester secure play-off spot

London (AFP) – Chris Ashton equalled the English Premiership all-time try-scoring record as his double helped leaders Leicester enjoy a 22-17 win at Exeter on Sunday that secured a play-off place for the Tigers.

The former England wing's early try and a score from Freddie Steward left Leicester 12-0 up at half-time.

Ashton's intercept effort early in the second half meant he equalled Tom Varndell's record of 92 top-flight tries.

His well-travelled career has seen Ashton turn out for Harlequins, Sale, Saracens, Northampton and French club Toulon.

The dual-code international, 35 on Tuesday, won the last of his 44 England caps in 2019.

Exeter hit back with tries from Dave Ewers and Patrick Schickerling.

Joe Simmonds' penalty with four minutes left gave Exeter a losing bonus point.

But that was as good as it good for the Chiefs, who were unable to conjure up a winning score in the closing stages.

Leicester's first win at Sandy Park in nearly eight years left the Midlands club 12 points clear of Saracens at the top of the Premiership table and ensured they will be among the top four clubs at the end of the regular season who will then contest the title-deciding play-offs.

Southwest side Exeter remained fourth, two points ahead of Sale and three clear of Gloucester, who have a game in hand and are awaiting a ruling after Worcester were unable to fulfil their fixture on Friday.

© 2022 AFP