'No heart problem' - Bayern star Davies close to return from Covid

Berlin (AFP) – Canadian winger Alphonso Davies insists there is no problem with his heart as he hopes to make his Bayern Munich return next month after recovering from Covid.

The 21-year-old has been sidelined since December having been diagnosed with myocarditis, an inflammation of the heart, after he tested positive for coronavirus in January.

"I'm happy to be back. The rehab is going well so far," Davies told the Bayern website.

"I have no problems with my muscles and heart, but I'm not at 100 per cent - yet!

"I'm just happy that I can train again. I'm ready for work."

Bayern head coach Julian Nagelsmann hopes Davies will be available for their Champions League quarter-final, second-leg at home to Villarreal on April 12.

The first leg is in Spain on April 5.

"I'm giving it my all. I'm working closely with the medical department and the rehab staff," added Davies.

"And I'm training very, very hard with and without the ball."

The ambitious Canadian says his goals are to "win both" the Bundesliga, where Bayern are six points clear with seven games left, and the Champions League this season.

However, he admits he has found the "last four to eight weeks" "very boring and tough mentally".

He says he passed the time "making a lot of music" in a studio, spending time with family and visiting his girlfriend Jordyn Huitema, who plays for Paris Saint-Germain.

"And otherwise: waiting, waiting, waiting..."

