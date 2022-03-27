West Indies beat England by 10 wickets to win 3rd Test and series

Man of the match: Joshua de Silva celebrates taking the catch to dismiss England's last man Jack Leach on Sunday

St. George's (Grenada) (AFP) – West Indies crushed England by 10 wickets to win the third Test and claim the three-match series on Sunday.

Set just 28 for victory after dismissing the tourists for 120 in their second innings, openers Kraigg Brathwaite (20) and John Campbell (6) knocked off the runs inside five overs.

The first two Tests in Antigua and Barbados had ended in tame draws.

England were dismissed for 204 in their first innings while West Indies made 297.

All-rounder Kyle Mayers starred in the demolition of the England second innings with impressive figures of 5-18.

However, it was wicketkeeper-batsman Joshua da Silva who was named man of the match for his undefeated 100 in West Indies' first innings.

"The emotion is still there - 100%. I've dreamt of this moment and hopefully it isn't the last time I win this award," he said.

"I wanted to trust my tailenders - all the credit goes to them. I can't thank them enough. It is because of them that I've won this award."

Defeat was particularly painful for England skipper Joe Root whose job will come under more pressure following the Ashes debacle in Australia.

"I've made it quite clear at the start of this game and tour that I want to take this team forward," said Root to BT Sport.

"I don't think it's ever in your hands and I feel like the group are behind me. We're doing quite a lot of good things - we just need to turn that into results now."

