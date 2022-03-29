South Africa's De Allende to leave Munster

Dublin (AFP) – South Africa centre Damian de Allende said Tuesday his two-year stint with Irish province Munster will finish at the end of the season.

The 30-year-old has ruled out following Munster coach Johann van Graan to Bath next season and could return to Japan.

The 2019 World Cup winner has made 31 appearances for Munster since joining from Japan's Panasonic Wild Knights two years ago.

"I'm not staying at Munster, but it hasn't been confirmed where I'm going," he told a news conference.

"I'm not staying in Europe, so I'm definitely not going to Bath, I haven't spoken to anyone at Bath."

The hard-charging Springbok midfielder added: "I will not be staying in Europe as of the end of the season, which is unfortunate, but I'm looking forward to ending the season on a high."

