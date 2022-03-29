Tiger practicing at Augusta to test Masters fitness: report

Tiger Woods, at left with son Charlie at a tournament last December, reportedly arrived at Augusta National on Tuesday with Charlie for a practice round to test his fitness for next week's Masters tournament

New York (AFP) – Tiger Woods arrived at Augusta National on Tuesday with son Charlie to play a practice round and test his fitness for next week's Masters, Sports Illustrated reported.

Citing unnamed sources, a posting on the magazine's website said the 15-time major winner and five-time Masters champion who suffered severe leg injuries in a crash last year was with his son Charlie.

If Woods plays next week in the year's first major tournament, it would be the first time he has played in an official event since a car crash in February 2021 left him hospitalized for weeks and struggling to walk for months.

Since the accident, Woods has played in a family event alongside Charlie and been inducted into the World Golf Hall of Fame.

Woods has said he does plan to return to the PGA Tour, although not on a full-time basis, but has never given a timetable for when he might make a comeback.

On the Masters website, Woods remains on a list of players who are qualified for next week's Masters as a past champion, rather than on a list of non-playing past champions.

