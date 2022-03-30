Biden to receive second Covid booster shot: W.House

US President Joe Biden seen receiving his third shot of the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine at the White House in September 2021

Washington (AFP) – President Joe Biden will receive a second Covid-19 vaccine booster shot on Wednesday, the White House said.

Advertising Read more

Biden, 79, will get the injection after he addresses the public on a new government website, COVID.gov, aimed at assisting efforts to expand the pandemic response, including information about testing and vaccinations.

"The shot will be administered by a member of the White House Medical Unit," a spokesman said.

Biden will be getting the shot a day after the United States authorized a fourth dose of either the Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna Covid-19 vaccines for people 50 and older, as authorities warn of a possible new wave driven by the BA.2 variant.

The Food and Drug Administration said it based its decision on emerging evidence that an additional booster, given four months after the last, improved protection against severe Covid and wasn't associated with new safety concerns.

Two of Biden's spokeswomen have recently tested positive for Covid: Jen Psaki, who canceled her planned travel to Europe with the president as a result, and Psaki's deputy Karine Jean-Pierre, who tested positive right after the high-profile trip.

The White House stressed in both cases that the president, since he is vaccinated and boosted, was not in danger.

The twin announcements were the latest in a string of Covid cases among people who have spent time with Biden or people in his circle.

Earlier this month, Biden attended a dinner in Washington where he met with Ireland's prime minister, Micheal Martin, who abruptly left the gala after being informed of a positive Covid test.

The White House said Biden had not spent enough time with Martin to be at risk.

Shortly before Martin's case, the husband of Vice President Kamala Harris, who regularly sees Biden, also tested positive for Covid-19.

© 2022 AFP