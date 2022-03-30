War in Ukraine: Latest developments

Volunteers assemble sand bags to protect a monument in Kyiv even as Russia vows to scale back its attacks on the city

Kyiv (Ukraine) (AFP) – Here are the latest developments in the war in Ukraine:

- Talks not 'too promising': Kremlin -

The Kremlin plays down hopes of a breakthrough following Tuesday's peace talks in Istanbul, saying there was nothing "too promising" from the discussions.

The remarks contrast the positive assessment of Russian's main negotiator who cited progress on the issues of Ukrainian neutrality -- a key Russian demand -- and that Russian forces would "radically" scale back their attacks around the capital Kyiv and the northern city of Chernigiv.

- Northern city shelled -

Authorities in Chernigiv say the area was "shelled all night" despite Russia's pledge.

AFP reporters also hear frequent explosions coming from the direction of the flashpoint Kyiv suburb of Irpin.

A Ukrainian defence ministry spokesman says there has been a "partial movement" of Russian troops away from Kyiv and Chernigiv but no "mass removal".

The Pentagon warns the redeployed troops could be preparing a "major" offensive elsewhere.

Kyiv suburb 'half destroyed'

The mayor of Irpin says at least 200 people have been killed and more than half of the town destroyed in the fierce battle to control the western gateway to the capital.

He says that the town, which was retaken by Ukraine from Russian forces this week, is still being shelled.

Grip on Kharkiv loosened

The Ukrainian army regains control of a section of a highway outside the second city Kharkiv, loosening the Russian grip on the metropolis.

Russian soldiers also pull out of Trostyanets, just 30 kilometres (19 miles) from the Russian border, after occupying it for a month.

Biden, Zelensky talks

US President Joe Biden and President Volodymyr Zelensky discuss "additional capabilities" to help the Ukrainian military, during a telephone call, the White House says.

Intensify sanctions: Johnson

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson says Western powers should intensify sanctions on Russia until it withdraws all its soldiers from Ukraine.

He tells MPS that to lift G7 sanctions simply in return for a Russian ceasefire in Ukraine would go "straight into (Vladimir) Putin's playbook".

- War crimes warning -

The United Nations human rights chief says that Russia's widespread and indiscriminate attacks in populated areas of Ukraine could amount to "war crimes".

Red Cross warehouse hit

Russian strikes targeted a Red Cross facility in the destroyed southern port city of Mariupol, according to Ukrainian ombudswoman Lyudmyla Denisova.

A Red Cross spokeswoman says a warehouse was hit. No toll was available.

Austria, Germany act on gas

Austria and Germany activate their emergency plans to secure gas supplies, as fears rise that Russia could cut off supplies if Western countries refuse to make payments in rubles.

Putin, however, tells Chancellor Olaf Scholz Germany could continue paying for Russian gas in euros, the Berlin government says.

Russia-China unity

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov says Russia and China are pursuing a "multipolar, just, democratic" world order on his first visit to Moscow's key ally since the invasion of Ukraine.

China responds that "China-Russia cooperation has no limits".

Lavrov will this week also visit India, which, like China, has avoided condemning the invasion.

Putin misled: US

Putin has been misled by military advisors reluctant to reveal the scale of losses suffered in Russia's invasion of Ukraine, a US official says.

Four million refugees

More than four million Ukrainians have fled the country since the start of the war, the UN says.

