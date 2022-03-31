Evans says Marchant deserves England run after Six Nations stint

Centre of attention - England's Joe Marchant (C) is confronted by Gabin Villiere (L) and Antoine Dupont during France's 25-13 Grand Slam-clinching win at the Stade de France on March 19

London (AFP) – Joe Marchant's form in the Six Nations should be rewarded with an extended run in the England side, according to Harlequins' attack coach Nick Evans.

Advertising Read more

The Twickenham Stoop club's England quartet are available for the Premiership champions' capital derby against London Irish on Sunday, with Marchant set to be involved alongside Marcus Smith, Alex Dombrandt and Joe Marler.

England finished a disappointing third in this year's Six Nations.

Although the tournament culminated with England's defeat by Grand Slam champions France, the 25-year-old Marchant, an outside centre who can also play on the wing, impressed at the Stade de France.

Fielding a settled midfield has been a problem for England since the break-up of their 2003 World Cup-winning partnership of Mike Tindall and Will Greenwood.

But Evans believes Marchant deserves a chance to cement his England place ahead of next year's World Cup in France.

"Joe has got his foot in the door, which is important for him now to push on and really make sure that starting position in the England team is nailed on," Evans said Thursday.

"He was arguably one of the players of the game in that French game. He did exceptionally well, he looked dangerous in attack and defensively he looked really solid.

"If 'March' plays well, it is hard to keep him out. How do you justify it if he has been playing well for England and his club?"

Former All Blacks fly-half Evans added: "Joe has got a really high ceiling. He's a big confidence player and we have spoken to him about just being decisive and not getting bogged down in structure.

"If you are in space, stay in space. And if you see space, just attack the space.

"He has matured over the last couple of years. It has allowed him to be a lot more expressive and he is reaping the rewards."

© 2022 AFP