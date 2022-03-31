Sweden cuts ex-NBA star Jerebko after CSKA Moscow move

Stockholm (AFP) – Ex-NBA star Jonas Jerebko has been cut from Sweden's national basketball squad, the federation said Thursday, a day after he joined CSKA Moscow despite international condemnation of Russia over its invasion of Ukraine.

"A player on the national team represents the Swedish Basketball Federation," the body said in a statement announcing his exclusion.

Jerebko, 35, is the only Swede to have played in the NBA, where he spent 10 seasons with the Detroit Pistons, Boston Celtics, Utah Jazz and Golden State Warriors between 2009 and 2019.

The federation said it had contacted Jerebko to inform him that his decision to play in Russia was "against the federation's values and our very clear stance toward Russia".

"After this dialogue, we must unfortunately acknowledge that it is not possible for Jonas Jerebko to represent the national team."

Jerebko last played for Sweden in a World Cup qualifier against Croatia at the end of February, during which the federation and players showed their support for Ukraine, the federation recalled.

Prior to signing for CSKA, Jerebko was without a club after having finished his contract with Khimki Moscow in 2021.

CSKA Moscow have been excluded from the Euroleague because of Russia's invasion.

