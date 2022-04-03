Doncic outguns Giannis as Mavs down Bucks

Luka Doncic led the Dallas Mavericks to victory over the NBA champion Milwaukee Bucks on Sunday with a 32-point display

Los Angeles (AFP) – Luka Doncic won his duel with Giannis Antetokounmpo as the Dallas Mavericks downed the Milwaukee Bucks on Sunday.

Mavs star Doncic finished with 32 points, 15 assists and eight rebounds as the Mavs underscored their postseason credentials with a 118-112 road win over the NBA champions.

Doncic was the spearhead of a balanced offensive performance by Dallas, who finished with six players in double figures.

Doncic was given scoring support from Dwight Powell with 22 points and Reggie Bullock with 16 points.

Point guard Jalen Brunson added 15 points while Dorian Finney-Smith and Spencer Dinwiddie chipped in with 11 points apiece for Dallas, who improved to 49-30 to remain fourth in the Western Conference standings.

The Bucks fell to 48-30 after a defeat which followed their 153-119 mauling by the Los Angeles Clippers on Friday.

The Bucks had led by 10 points early in the second quarter but were gradually reeled in by Miami, who finally pulled clear in the fourth quarter after an 11-point burst of scoring from Doncic.

Antetokounmpo led the Bucks scorers with 28 points, with Jrue Holiday adding 20.

In other early NBA action on Sunday, the Boston Celtics bullied the Washington Wizards en route to a 144-102 thrashing at the TD Garden.

Jaylen Brown drained 3-of-4 three-point attempts to lead the Celtics scoring with 32 points while Jayson Tatum added 22 points for Boston, who remain in second place in the Eastern Conference.

