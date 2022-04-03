Gelmisa, Jeptum claim Paris Marathon wins

Paris (AFP) – Ethiopia's Deso Gelmisa won the Paris Marathon on Sunday, edging out compatriot Seifu Tura while Kenya's Judith Jeptum claimed the honours in the women's race.

Advertising Read more

Gelmisa timed 2hr 05min 07sec with Tura finishing in 2hr 05 min 10sec.

France's Morhad Amdouni was third, just 15 seconds off the winning time.

"I'm very happy," said 24-year-old Gelmisa after seeing off Tura, the winner of the 2021 Chicago Marathon.

Amdouni, a 33-year-old Corsican, who was European 10,000m champion in 2018, improved the French national record set by Benoit Zwierzchiewski in the 2003 marathon by more than a minute.

Kenya's Jeptum won the women's race, in an event record time of 2hr 19min 48sec.

The 26-year-old took almost a minute off the previous record time for the Paris Marathon set five years ago by Kenya's Purity Rionoripo.

Jeptum had started as favourite for the 45th edition of the Paris Marathon and had already claimed the Abu Dhabi race in 2021.

Fanti Jimma of Ethiopia was second on Sunday at 2hr 22min 52sec, followed by her compatriot Besu Sado 24 seconds further adrift.

© 2022 AFP