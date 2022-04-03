Lightning start helps Augsburg in relegation fight

Brazilian defender Iago (2ndL) celebrates scoring for Augsburg after just 51 seconds on Sunday

Berlin (AFP) – Augsburg pulled away from the Bundesliga's bottom three Sunday with a 3-0 home win over Wolfsburg thanks to a lightning start by the hosts.

Brazil defender Iago fired the hosts into the lead after just 51 seconds before second-half goals by Florian Niederlechner and Mads Pedersen sealed the win.

The home victory lifts Augsburg to 14th in Germany's top flight.

However, they could climb higher Wednesday at home to Mainz in a game postponed due to an outbreak of Covid last month in the visitor's squad.

"We need every point. Everyone is ready," Augsburg goalscorer Pedersen told DAZN with one eye on Wednesday.

Niederlechner, who hooked in the second goal described it as a "perfect afternoon" as Augsburg now enjoy a three-point buffer from the last three places.

On Saturday, runaway league leaders Bayern Munich romped to a 4-1 win at Freiburg.

However, the result could be reversed by the German FA (DFB) as Bayern briefly had 12 players on the pitch due to a mix up following a double substitution.

Bayern finish the weekend nine points clear and are steaming to a tenth straight league title as second-placed Dortmund were thrashed 4-1 at home to RB Leipzig on Saturday.

