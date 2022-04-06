Iran to lay to rest cleric stabbed to death by suspected jihadist

This handout picture from Fars news agency shows an undated photograph of (L to R) Iranian Shiite Muslim clerics Mohammad Aslani, who was killed, and the two men wounded, identified as Pakdaman and Daraei, in Mashhad

Tehran (AFP) – Iran was to hold a memorial service Wednesday for a Shiite Muslim cleric stabbed to death a day earlier by a suspected Sunni extremist in the revered Imam Reza shrine in the northeastern city of Mashhad.

President Ebrahim Raisi blamed the knife attack, which wounded two other clerics, on the influence of "takfiri" -- a term used for Muslims who brand others as apostates, condemning them to death, and usually referring to Sunni extremists.

Raisi -- who once chaired the charitable foundation that runs the gold-domed Imam Reza Shrine -- instructed Iran's intelligence ministry to probe the killing of Mohammad Aslani, who held the clerical rank of hojatoleslam.

The assailant struck on Iran's third day of the holy month of Ramadan as large crowds of worshippers had gathered in the courtyard of the shrine of Imam Reza, one of the most revered figures in Shiite Islam.

Iranians visit the spot in the courtyard of Imam Reza shrine in the northeastern city of Mashhad on April 6, 2022, where a day earlier a Muslim cleric was stabbed to death HADIS FAGHIRI FARS NEWS/AFP

Authorities arrested at least four suspected accomplices, but without releasing their names and nationalities, after the attack in Mashhad, Iran's second largest city with more than three million people.

Martyrs' square

Flowers were placed at the scene of the attack, in the courtyard of the mausoleum of Imam Reza, the eighth of the 12 holy imams in Shiite Islam, Iran's state religion since the 16th century.

The Fars news agency released a picture of the three victims seated together in Mashhad, naming the two wounded clerics only as Pakdaman and Daraei.

The memorial service for Aslani was to take place in the evening, state news agency IRNA reported. His body will be carried by shrine officials, who will circle the courtyard several times while worshippers read the Koran.

He will be buried on Thursday in a square reserved for martyrs in the shrine's courtyard.

The head of media at the mausoleum, who gave his name as Mr Rostamzadeh, told AFP that "after the knife attack, the assailant was arrested by security services and 15 minutes later everything was back to normal.

Shiite Muslim worshippers walk through the courtyard of Imam Reza shrine in the northeastern Iranian city of Mashhad on April 5, 2022 HADIS FAGHIRI FARS NEWS/AFP/File

"People were absolutely not afraid -- on the contrary, it aroused religious fervour," he said. "There was no closure or interruption."

"There are a lot of people, the shrine is full of worshippers and pilgrims who attend religious ceremonies, especially during Ramadan".

The Islamic Republic of Iran has a population of 83 million, 90 percent of whom are Shiite Muslims.

