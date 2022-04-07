Conte tips Kane for a place among football's all-time elite

London (AFP) – Tottenham manager Antonio Conte believes Harry Kane is capable of becoming one of the greatest strikers in history, not merely of his generation.

The 28-year-old is in sight of becoming England's all-time leading goalscorer and is 82 goals short of Alan Shearer's Premier League record.

"I think he deserves an important position in the world of football," Conte said ahead of Saturday's visit to Aston Villa.

"I think Harry, also he has the right age to show that he can be one of the best, best in the world but especially in history no?"

The Italian added: "I think he's already in the history because he scored a lot of goals for the club and scored a lot of goals for the national team. He's the captain.

"He has the right age to consolidate and be one of the best in the world. His role, he's a number nine but at the same time he can be a number 10 because of his quality."

Spurs are now fourth in the Premier League table, ahead of north London rivals Arsenal on goal difference.

"About our team, I'm trying to improve not his (Kane's) quality but to be more effective, to be in the box and a striker," said Conte.

"I repeat we're talking about a fantastic player, so it's very difficult to improve him but we're trying to work, to push him to have the top ambition to become the best striker."

Sergio Reguilon is set to return from injury at Villa Park, with Ryan Sessegnon back in training but unlikely to be fit enough for the match.

© 2022 AFP