Wales open November campaign against All Blacks

London (AFP) – Wales will bid to end a nearly 70-year long losing streak against the All Blacks when they open their November international campaign against New Zealand in Cardiff.

An announcement by the Welsh Rugby Union on Thursday confirmed that Wales will face the All Blacks on November 5, kicking off a programme of matches that includes fixtures against fellow southern hemisphere powers Argentina and Australia.

The Pumas will visit the Principality Stadium the week after the New Zealand.

The Welsh then welcome Georgia to their headquarters on November 19 before finishing their autumn programme against the Wallabies the following Saturday.

Wales have suffered 32 successive defeats by New Zealand since they last won a match against the rugby union giants, when they beat the All Blacks 13-8 in Cardiff back in 1953.

"In international rugby you always want to test yourselves against the best teams and we will be facing each of the very best sides in the world in the year ahead," said WRU chief executive Steve Phillips.

The New Zealand match will follow a trio of matches away to the world champion Springboks, as Wales step up their preparations for next year's World Cup in France.

"With a three-Test tour of South Africa preceding the 2022 Autumn Nations Series, we will be taking on the full set of Rugby Championship opposition," Phillips added.

"These matches, together with the 2023 Six Nations Championship, will form a vital part of Rugby World Cup preparation."

Wales finished a lowly fifth in the 2022 Six Nations.

Their only win came at home to Scotland and Wales ended the tournament with a shock 22-21 defeat by Italy in Cardiff as the Azzurri ended a run of 36 successive Six Nations losses stretching back seven years.

