Becker found guilty of four charges after bankruptcy trial

London (AFP) – Former Wimbledon champion Boris Becker was found guilty of four charges relating to his 2017 bankruptcy on Friday.

The 54-year-old German was accused of hiding millions of pounds worth of assets, including two Wimbledon trophies, to avoid paying his debts.

A London court found him guilty of removal of property, two counts of failing to disclose estate and concealing debt and acquitted him on a further 20 counts.

Becker, who has lived in Britain since 2012, was bailed ahead of sentencing at the same court on April 29.

