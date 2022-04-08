Climate activists shut London's Tower Bridge

London (AFP) – UK climate activist group Extinction Rebellion shut down London's iconic Tower Bridge on Friday after two of its protesters abseiled over its sides.

The activists were hanging from the bridge by suspension cords after unfurling a banner reading "End fossil fuels now" and letting off red flares.

Tower Bridge was chosen as "the gateway to the City of London -- the root source of fossil fuel funding in the UK", Extinction Rebellion said in a statement, adding it ushered in a week of protests.

The Metropolitan Police were on site but said they had made no arrests.

Demonstrator Amy Rugg-Easey said she had "tremendous hope and optimism in humanity's ability to fight the climate crisis -- but there are certain people who continue to prevent that for their own profit".

The group has recently staged several protests at oil terminals and refineries across Britain, holding a large demonstration at one facility near Heathrow Airport.

