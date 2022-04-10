Bangladesh lose Mushfiqur after battling half-century

Mushfiqur Rahim fell for 51 just before lunch on day three of the second Test

Gqeberha (South Africa) (AFP) – Mushfiqur Rahim made a dogged half-century for Bangladesh before being dismissed shortly before lunch on the third day of the second Test against South Africa at St George's Park in Gqeberha on Sunday.

Bangladesh were 210 for seven at lunch in reply to South Africa's first innings total of 453.

Mushfiqur defied the South African bowlers for most of a rain-delayed morning. He reached his half-century off 134 balls when he swept Simon Harmer for four in the off-spinner's first over of the day.

But two balls later Mushfiqur missed an attempted reverse sweep and was bowled for 51.

Mushfiqur and Yasir Ali scored freely after play was delayed by 20 minutes by rain. Yasir hit the first three balls of the day from Lizaad Williams for four and 41 runs were scored off the first nine overs.

But the runs dried up and only 30 runs were scored off the next 20 overs with left-arm spin bowler Keshav Maharaj conceding only 12 runs in 10 overs.

Maharaj ended a 70-run sixth wicket stand between Mushfiqur and Yasir when he held a return catch from Yasir, who made 46.

