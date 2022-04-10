Hatton happy to see the back of Augusta

England's Tyrrell Hatton and caddie Michael Donaghy study a putt in the final round of the 86th Masters at Augusta National

Augusta (United States) (AFP) – Don't count Tyrrell Hatton among the golf pros who wax lyrical about Augusta National.

Advertising Read more

"I'm glad it's over," was the Englishman's overriding emotion after an eight-over-par final-round 80 that left him dead last at the 86th Masters on 17-over 305.

He'd managed just a stroke better on Saturday, and said the widely lauded course sprawling under Georgia pines just didn't fit his eye.

He went so far as to call it "Unfair at times," saying good shots sometimes don't get rewarded.

"If you hit a good shot, you should end up near the hole, not then short-sided into a bunker because of the slopes that they've created and stuff," Hatton said.

"I think it's how the course is set up in general. You don't really have to miss a shot, and your next one, you're really struggling to make par."

Not surprisingly, Hatton's frustrating final round featured a few outbursts of temper.

But playing partner Billy Horschel wasn't bothered.

"I love Tyrell. Tyrell is great," Horschel said. "He gets upset, but he is over it. He doesn't carry on. He is over it right after he does it, and it's over.

"There are guys out here that mope and pout and carry themselves when they hit a bad shot, and they're not fun to play with."

Hatton even found himself shouldering his own bag at one point, to give caddy Michael Donaghy -- who is nursing a sore knee -- more time to rake a bunker.

The whole experience, Hatton said, was something to forget as quickly as possible.

"Certainly, with the scores I had going, it's not even trying to build on anything for next week," he said. "I'm just trying to ideally get off the golf course as fast as possible.

"I can say it wasn't a fun walk," he added. "Maybe I'll be better off if I come back being a caddie here rather than trying to hit golf shots."

© 2022 AFP