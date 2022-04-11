South Africa coach Boucher admits off-field issues 'tough'

Gqeberha (South Africa) (AFP) – South African cricket head coach Mark Boucher admitted on Monday that the reality of an impending disciplinary hearing had been difficult for him to handle.

Boucher faces charges related to racial discrimination which could result in his dismissal by Cricket South Africa. He will attend a hearing chaired by a senior advocate next month.

"It's been tough," said Boucher after South Africa completed a 2-0 Test series win against Bangladesh at St George's Park in Gqeberha on Monday.

"I've really enjoyed coaching the guys, the cricketing side of things. We've got a really tight unit together and I've enjoyed being around the guys and seeing the development in their cricket.

"Outside that, I can't say I've enjoyed it. That's being honest. I don't think anyone in my situation can enjoy what's been put on my plate."

Boucher's contract runs through to the 2023 Cricket World Cup.

Ahead of that, South Africa face the challenge of away Test series against England and Australia but Boucher acknowledged that it was not certain whether he would still be in charge.

"As a person I'm very competitive. You want to judge yourself against the best teams in the world.

"We played against the two best teams of recent teams in (World Test championship finalists) India and New Zealand and they were tough-fought series and we did very well against those sides."

South Africa beat India 2-1 at home and shared a series in New Zealand after a heavy defeat in the first Test.

"When I was playing, going to England was always very tough and going to Australia was very tough," said Boucher. "It would be nice to compete against them but we'll see what happens in the future."

The allegations against Boucher followed hearings last year into discrimination into cricket.

Boucher was accused by former teammate Paul Adams of leading a song which had a racially derogatory wording in fines meetings after matches while they were playing.

Cricket South Africa said it would also investigate "concerns and allegations" that arose around the resignation of former assistant coach, Enoch Nkwe.

