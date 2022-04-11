War in Ukraine: Latest developments

The UN says 2,439 civilians have been injured in Ukraine so far

Kyiv (Ukraine) (AFP) – Here are the latest developments in the war in Ukraine:

'Last battle' for Mariupol

Ukrainian forces say they are preparing for a "last battle" for the besieged southern city of Mariupol because their ammunition is running out.

"It's death for some of us, and captivity for the rest," the 36th marine brigade of the Ukrainian armed forces says on Facebook, saying it had been "pushed back" and "surrounded" by the Russian army.

Pro-Russia rebels says they already control Mariupol's port.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky says he believes "tens of thousands" of people in the city have been killed.

Austrian leader meets Putin

Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer meets President Vladimir Putin in Moscow after talks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in Kyiv.

The first European leader to meet Putin since the start of the Russian invasion, Nehammer said it was not "a visit of friendship," and called their conversation "direct, open and hard".

"I mentioned the serious war crimes... and stressed that all those responsible have to be brought to justice," he said, telling Putin of the "urgent" need for humanitarian corridors "to bring water and food into besieged towns and (to) remove women, children and the injured".

Over 1,200 bodies found

Ukraine says it has discovered 1,222 bodies in Bucha and other towns around the capital Kyiv from which the Russian army has retreated.

French police officers and forensic doctors arrive in Ukraine to help investigate the discovery of scores of bodies in civilian clothing scattered in Bucha and other towns around Kyiv after Russia's withdrawal from the region.

Ukraine still open to talks

Despite the allegations of atrocities, Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba says he is still open to negotiating with Moscow.

"If sitting down with the Russians will help me to prevent at least one massacre like in Bucha, or at least another attack like in Kramatorsk, I have to take that opportunity," he tells US broadcaster NBC.

Societe Generale leaves Russia

Societe Generale says it is ceasing its activities in Russia and selling its majority stake in Rosbank to an investment firm founded by an oligarch close to the Kremlin.

France's third-largest bank estimates that pulling out of Russia will cost it 3.1 billion euros ($3.4 billion).

Swedish telecom giant Ericsson also says that it is suspending all of its Russian operations for the foreseeable future.

Sweden debates NATO membership

Sweden's ruling party kicks off an internal debate on whether Stockholm, which is officially non-aligned militarily, should apply for NATO membership.

Public support for NATO membership has almost doubled since Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Biden, Modi discuss Ukraine

US President Joe Biden and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi hold a virtual summit, weeks after saying New Delhi has been "shaky" in its response to the invasion of Ukraine.

Sixth round of EU sanctions

EU foreign ministers meet to discuss a sixth round of sanctions on Moscow.

EU members are divided on whether to impose the sanctions that would hurt Russia the most, a boycott of its oil and gas exports, but diplomats acknowledge there are discussions about the measures.

Ukraine economy collapses

The World Bank predicts that the war will cause Ukraine's economy to contract by 45.1 percent this year.

- More than 4.5 million flee -

More than 4.5 million Ukrainian refugees have now fled their country, the United Nations refugee agency says.

Ninety percent of those who have left are women and children.

