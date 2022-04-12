War in Ukraine: Latest developments

A relative reacts after the body of a civilian was exhumed from a shallow grave near his home in the Kyiv region village of Andriivka

Kyiv (Ukraine) (AFP) – Here are the latest developments in the war in Ukraine:

Ukrainians 'surrounded' in Mariupol

Ukrainian forces are "surrounded and blocked" in Mariupol as Russian forces push to take the city, Myhaylo Podolyak, an official from President Volodymyr Zelensky's office, tweets.

The Ukrainian army insists that "the defence of Mariupol continues".

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky says he believes "tens of thousands" of people in the city have been killed.

Chemical weapons allegations

Britain says it is trying to verify reports that Russia has used chemical weapons in Mariupol.

Ukrainian lawmaker Ivanna Klympush says Russia has used an "unknown substance" and that people are suffering from respiratory failure.

But an aide to the city's mayor says that a chemical attack has not been confirmed and that they are "waiting for official information from the military".

'All options on table'

Britain's armed forces minister James Heappey tells Sky News that if evidence of chemical weapons use emerges, "all options are on the table" as a response.

"There are some things that are beyond the pale, and the use of chemical weapons will get a response," he says.

Russians reinforce in Donbas

Russian forces are reinforcing around the Donbas region, notably near the town of Izyum, but have not yet launched a full offensive, Pentagon officials say.

Ukraine's defence ministry says that Russian preparations are almost over and that it believes a major assault will happen soon.

Violence against women

At a United Nations Security Council meeting, officials call for an investigation into violence against women during the conflict.

"We are increasingly hearing of rape and sexual violence. These allegations must be independently investigated to ensure justice and accountability," Sima Bahous, director of the UN women's agency, says.

French police arrive in Ukraine

French police officers and forensic doctors arrive in Ukraine to help investigate the discovery of scores of bodies in civilian clothing scattered in Bucha and other towns around Kyiv after Russia's withdrawal from the region.

Ukraine says it has discovered 1,222 bodies in Bucha and other towns.

No EU consensus on sanctions

EU foreign ministers launch discussions on a sixth round of sanctions, but fail to find a consensus, including on sanctions on oil and gas, Josep Borrell, the bloc's top diplomat, says.

Biden, Modi discuss Ukraine

US President Joe Biden and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi have a "candid exchange of views" on the Ukraine crisis at a virtual summit, a senior administration official says, but there is no indication of significant progress toward a unified stance.

India has maintained a neutral stance on the invasion.

Trade growth takes hit

The war could almost halve world trade growth this year and drag down global GDP growth, according to the World Trade Organization.

Ukraine still open to talks

Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba says he is still open to negotiating with Moscow.

"If sitting down with the Russians will help me to prevent at least one massacre like in Bucha, or at least another attack like in Kramatorsk, I have to take that opportunity," he tells US broadcaster NBC.

France expels six Russian diplomats

France is expelling six Russians suspected of working as spies under diplomatic cover in Paris, after the French intelligence services uncovered a clandestine operation, the foreign ministry says.

- More than 4.5 million flee -

More than 4.5 million Ukrainian refugees have now fled their country, the United Nations refugee agency says.

Ninety percent of those who have left are women and children.

