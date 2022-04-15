Clippers' George to miss play-in with Covid

Paul George of the Los Angeles Clippers during an NBA play-in game against the Minnesota Timberwolves

Los Angeles (AFP) – The Los Angeles Clippers were without Paul George on Friday for the must-win play-in game against New Orleans after the star entered the NBA's coronavirus health protocols.

Clippers president of basketball operations Lawrence Frank told reporters that the team learned George had entered the protocols on Friday morning, the Los Angeles Times reported.

He had felt unwell on Thursday.

George scored a game-high 34 points in the Clippers’ loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves on Tuesday in the play-in tournament opener.

The loss meant the Clippers must beat New Orleans on Friday night to book a first-round playoff series against Western Conference top seeds Phoenix.

Frank noted that the Clippers have dealt with absences all season.

George missed 51 games because of injuries, including a torn ligament in his right elbow. He averaged 24.3 points, 6.9 rebounds and 5.7 assists per game this season.

"This has been our season," Frank said of a Clippers team that was without injured star Kawhi Leonard all season. "This has been our path."

