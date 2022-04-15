Late surge lifts Cantlay to Harbour Town lead

American Patrick Cantlay on the way to the 36-hole lead in the US PGA Tour RBC Heritage in Hilton Head, South Carolina

Washington (AFP) – Patrick Cantlay birdied his last four holes to break out of a crowd and take a two-shot lead over Robert Streb in the US PGA Tour's RBC Heritage at Hilton Head, South Carolina, on Friday.

Cantlay defied winds gusting up to 30 miles per hour (48.28 Km/h) to finish strong at Harbour Town Golf Links, punctuating his round with a 20-foot birdie putt at the last.

The FedEx Cup champion's seven birdies on the day also included a 30-footer at the fourth.

"Obviously that's a dream finish," Cantlay said. "I finally rolled in some putts, and that was really nice to see going into the weekend.

"It was a tough day out there, and I figured any round under par or around even par would be a win for today. So finishing how I did puts me in a great spot for the weekend."

Cantlay was five-under for the tournament -- trailing a big group on six-under -- after his third bogey of the day at the 14th.

He rapped in a 13-foot birdie at 15, a 10-footer at 16 and an eight-footer at 17 before his final flourish.

He said the hardest part of dealing with the wind was the unpredictability.

"It wasn't blowing a consistent direction at all," he said. "So you have to kind of wait for your wind and really -- sometimes you hit good shots and they don't go to good places on days like today.

"You just have to accept that and realize you're doing the best you can and kind of be easier on yourself than normal.

"I thought I kept in a good frame of mind and really stuck to my game plan and just tried to focus as hard as I could."

Streb opened his round with a watery bogey at the 10th hole, but he drained a 38-footer for birdie at 14 and sank an 11-foot birdie at 15 to get things going, then birdied three more holes coming in despite finding the winds "pretty tough."

"Getting it around in the wind was really good for me," Streb said. "It's kind of one of those things, you catch a bad gust here or there, you can end up in a pretty bad spot without hitting a bad ball. It felt like I kind of got lucky. I got most of the time the wind I was hoping for and made some putts."

South African Erik van Rooyen and Americans Cameron Tringale, Cameron Young, Aaron Wise and Joel Dahmen shared third on six-under 136.

Tringale had four birdies without a bogey in his 67. Van Rooyen and Dahmen also posted 67s while Wise shot a 68 and overnight leader Young signed for a two-over 73.

