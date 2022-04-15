Pedri out after sustaining hamstring injury

Barcelona (AFP) – Barcelona midfielder Pedri sustained a hamstring injury in his side's defeat by Eintracht Frankfurt in the Europa League quarter-finals, the Spanish club announced Friday.

"Tests on Friday morning have revealed that Pedri has ruptured the femoral biceps in his left hamstring," Barca said.

"It means he will be unavailable for selection until he recovers from the injury."

According to Catalan media, the 19-year-old Spain international will likely be out for at least one month.

Pedri sustained the injury at the end of the first-half of the shock 3-2 defeat to Frankfurt, manager Xavi replacing him with Frenkie de Jong for the second-half.

