War in Ukraine: Latest developments

Kyiv (Ukraine) (AFP) – Here are the latest developments in the war in Ukraine:

Russia threatens Kyiv

A Ukrainian military factory outside Kyiv is partially destroyed by overnight Russian strikes, AFP reports, as Moscow warns it will intensify attacks on the capital in response to Ukrainian strikes on Russian soil.

Russian officials accuse Ukraine of sending two helicopters across the border to bomb a town in Russia's southern Bryansk region, wounding eight people. Ukraine has denied the accusations.

The military factory outside Kyiv produced missiles allegedly used to hit Russia's Moskva warship.

"The number and scale of missile strikes against targets in Kyiv will increase in response to any terrorist attacks or sabotage committed by the Kyiv nationalist regime on Russian territory," the defence ministry in Moscow says.

Five million flee Ukraine

More than five million people have now fled Ukraine since the Russian invasion on February 24, the United Nations says.

The UN's refugee agency lists 4,796,245 million Ukrainians who have crossed the borders, while its International Organization for Migration says nearly 215,000 third-country nationals have also left.

Russian flagship sinks

Russia's guided-missile cruiser Moskva sinks in the Black Sea after being damaged, Russia's defence ministry says.

Russia's Black Sea flagship 'Moskva' involved in the naval assault on Ukraine sinks after being damaged by an explosion Vasiliy BATANOV AFP/File

Ukraine says Russia will seek revenge after the sinking of its flagship, which Kyiv claims to have hit with Neptune missiles.

"The Moskva cruiser strike hit not only the ship itself: it hit the enemy's imperial ambitions. We are all aware that we will not be forgiven for this," Natalia Gumeniuk, a spokeswoman for Ukraine's southern military forces says.

Finland NATO bid 'highly likely'

Finland's European Affairs Minister Tytti Tuppurainen says it is "highly likely" that Finland will apply for NATO membership, just hours after Russia warns of unspecified "consequences" should it and Sweden join the military alliance.

Moscow's military actions in Ukraine have sparked a dramatic U-turn in public and political opinion in non-aligned Finland and Sweden, which is also discussing joining the alliance.

'Polish mercenaries' killed

Russia's defence ministry says it has killed up to 30 Polish mercenaries fighting for Ukraine in the northeastern region of Kharkiv.

It says strategic rocket forces "eliminated up to 30 Polish mercenaries" in a strike on the village of Izyumskoe, near the city of Kharkiv.

Kharkiv offensive

Russian strikes on the eastern Ukrainian city of Kharkiv killed seven people and left another 34 injured, the region's governor says, as Moscow's forces stepped up attacks.

"The occupiers fired on a residential area in Kharkiv. Unfortunately, 34 people were injured, including three children. Seven people died; one among the dead was a child," Oleg Synegubov says on social media.

EU gas, oil embargo will take 'months'

The EU is working on broadening sanctions on Russia to include oil and gas embargoes but such measures will take "several months", European officials tell AFP.

Russian energy exports are Moscow's main hard currency earner, and its oil and gas sales to the EU account for between a quarter of a billion to a billion euros per day, per different estimates.

Russia kicks out EU diplomats

Moscow says 18 members of the EU mission in Russia have been declared "persona non grata" and must leave the country.

French radio RFI site blocked

Russia's media watchdog Roskomnadzor blocks access to the website of French radio station RFI for violating a law banning the dissemination of false or extremist information.

It does not specify how the radio station has fallen foul of the law.

