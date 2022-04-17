Chelsea's Loftus-Cheek eyes Liverpool revenge in FA Cup final

London (AFP) – Ruben Loftus-Cheek said Chelsea have their sights set on revenge over Liverpool in the FA Cup final after the midfielder's goal inspired a 2-0 win against Crystal Palace on Sunday.

Chelsea will face Liverpool on May 14 in a repeat of this year's League Cup final, which Jurgen Klopp's side won on penalties after a goalless draw.

The Blues are desperate to avenge that Wembley shoot-out loss, in which Chelsea keeper Kepa Arrizabalaga blazed over to hand the trophy to Liverpool.

It will be the first time since 1992-93 season that the same two teams have competed in the League Cup final and the FA Cup final.

On that occasion, Arsenal twice beat Sheffield Wednesday and Loftus-Cheek is determined to avoid history repeating itself with a second Liverpool triumph.

"We want to get them back, simple as that. It was a fantastic game in the League Cup final and could have gone either way," Loftus-Cheek said.

Loftus-Cheek's role in Chelsea's semi-final win against Palace at Wembley was a cathartic moment for the midfielder.

The 26-year-old spent the 2017-18 season on loan at Palace and has struggled to hold down a regular place at Chelsea.

Even this season he has been in and out of Thomas Tuchel's side, but the England international is finally showing signs of fulfilling his potential.

"It has been a tough road with injuries and going on loan to find my form again," Loftus-Cheek said.

"I always wanted to play for Chelsea. I have played quite a lot this season.

"The reason I am still here is my mentality through all the injuries. I still believed in myself and I said for many years my time will come."

© 2022 AFP