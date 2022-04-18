Late US justice Ginsburg's collectibles up for auction to benefit opera

Items belonging to the late US Supreme Court justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, will be auctioned for the benefit of the Washington National Opera

Washington (AFP) – Picasso ceramics, old masters works and a famous fur coat are among the pieces from the late Ruth Bader Ginsburg's art collection and personal items that are to be auctioned off near Washington this month.

Proceeds from the sale will go to the US capital's Washington National Opera to support an art form close to the iconic Supreme Court justice's heart.

The sale, organized by an auction house in Alexandria, Virginia, will take place on April 27 and 28, and underscores the superstar status of the late judge who was popularly known as "RBG" when she died in September 2020 at the age of 87.

She first rose to prominence in the 1970s as a lawyer, winning several court battles that brought down a host of laws that discriminated against women.

In 1993, nominated by Bill Clinton, she became only the second woman to serve on the United States Supreme Court, along with Sandra Day O'Connor.

She defended other progressive causes, including the rights of sexual minorities and immigrants.

Through her work, she became an icon over the years, even among younger generations, who nicknamed her "The Notorious RBG" in reference to the murdered rapper "The Notorious B.I.G."

"RBG" also became known for her dress code consisting of fine-knit gloves, pearl necklace and muslin collars that are now so recognizable that they have become Halloween staples for kids.

Several plaques and medals that she was awarded during her long career are among the hundreds of personal items featured in the sale.

In 2016, the audience at Washington's Kennedy Center gave the judge a standing ovation when she appeared on stage for a small speaking role in an opera.

"The Justice was a champion of the arts at large -- but nothing came close to her passion for opera. She was a frequent attendee of Washington National Opera events," the company said after Ginsburg's death.

