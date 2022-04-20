Forsberg fires RB Leipzig into German Cup final

Emil Forsberg (L) celebrates scoring the winner for RB Leipzig on Wednesday

Berlin (AFP) – Emil Forsberg headed RB Leipzig into their third German Cup final in four years when he struck the last-gasp winner to seal a 2-1 home victory over Union Berlin on Wednesday.

After an Andre Silva penalty had cancelled out Sheraldo Becker's first-half header for Union, Forsberg headed in a cross in the second minute of stoppage time to seal the semi-final win.

Leipzig are through to the German Cup final on May 21 at Berlin's Olympic Stadium where they face Freiburg, who beat Hamburg 3-1 in Tuesday's other semi-final.

In a typically tense cup atmosphere, visitors Union took the lead with 25 minutes gone when Becker tucked a cross inside the far post to the delight of the travelling fans.

This was the first goal Leipzig have conceded in their run to the cup final.

It was 1-0 at the break, but Leipzig drew level when their top-scorer Christopher Nkunku was brought down in the area.

Portugal striker Silva converted the resulting penalty with clinical accuracy on 61 minutes.

Having failed to score three penalties this season against Paris Saint-Germain, Real Sociedad and Atalanta in Europe, Silva roared in celebration when his spot kick sailed past Union's Danish goalkeeper Frederik Roennow.

Extra time was beckoning when Swedish playmaker Forsberg rose above his marker and guided his header into the corner.

It extended Leipzig's unbeaten run to 15 games in all competitions.

By a freak of the fixture list, Leipzig host Union this Saturday in the Bundesliga ahead of their Europa League semi-final at home to Rangers on April 28.

