Jacobs to race first post-Tokyo 100m at Eugene Diamond League

Rome (AFP) – Italy's Olympic 100m champion Lamont Marcell Jacobs will have an early recce of the Eugene track to be used for the World Athletics Championships when he races the blue riband event at a Diamond League meet at the end of May.

Advertising Read more

The 27-year-old sprinter left Tokyo with a second Olympic gold as part of Italy's winning 4x100m relay squad.

This season, Jacobs dethroned American Christian Coleman to take gold in the world indoor 60m in Belgrade.

At the May 28 meet in Eugene, Oregon, "I'll get my bearings for the world champs", the Corriere dello Sport quoted Jacobs as saying.

"It will be a short trip, three days, the time to build confidence with the track and the US set-up."

Jacob's team confirmed to AFP that the 100m in Eugene will be the first he has run since he raced to a shock Olympic gold in an European record of 9.80 seconds.

First up for Jacobs, however, is a rare outing on May 18 in Savona over 200m, a distance he's only competed over once since 2015, when he clocked 20.61sec.

© 2022 AFP