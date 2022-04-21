Argentina rugby great Leguizamon retires aged 38

Argentina flanker Juan Manuel Leguizamon (R) in action during the 2019 Rugby World Cup in Japan

Buenos Aires (AFP) – Argentina rugby great Juan Manuel Leguizamon, the last active player of the team that finished third at the 2007 World Cup, announced his retirement on Thursday aged 38.

Advertising Read more

Flanker Leguizamon played in four World Cups, won 87 caps and scored 13 tries during his playing career in the light blue and white jersey.

He announced his retirement on social media accompanied by a photo of himself sitting in the changing rooms.

"I chose this photo (the last time I used the most beautiful jersey in the world) to tell you that, after a couple of years and many things that have happened ... the most incredible stage that I have lived in my life until now is ending: that of a rugby player," said Leguizamon.

Most often used as a No.8, Leguizamon also played in the World Cups in New Zealand in 2011, England in 2015 and Japan three years ago.

His club career took him to London Irish, Stade Francais and Lyon before returning home to play for the Jaguares franchise in Argentina.

He finished his playing career blighted by a serious knee injury with a short stint in the United States.

© 2022 AFP