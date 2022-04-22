Iranian snooker player Vafaei proud of history-making exploits

Hossein Vafaei said it was a very big achievement for him and Iran to have been the first snooker player from his country to play at the world championship

London (AFP) – Hossein Vafaei may have bowed out of the world snooker championship at the first hurdle but he said being the first Iranian to appear at the sport's showpiece event was "a very big achievement for me and my country".

Advertising Read more

The 27-year-old has enjoyed a breakthrough season, becoming the first Iranian to win a ranking tournament, and capping it by appearing at the historic Crucible Theatre after coming though two qualifying rounds.

Vafaei -- who has shot up to number 18 in the world rankings -- was all square at 3-3 with 2019 world champion Judd Trump before the Englishman pulled away in the end to win 10-4.

"It was great, I enjoyed it," Vafaei said afterwards.

"I'm happy to make history for my country, that was a very good moment for me and snooker.

"It was a great journey and I really enjoyed it."

Vafaei -- who dedicated his ranking title, the Snooker Shoot Out, to his grandmother who died a few days before he beat former world champion Mark Williams -- said he would learn from his defeat.

"It doesn't matter that I've lost," he said.

"Life has ups and downs. I will come back stronger, the same as always. This is just the beginning."

Vafaei said he hoped his exploits would spark fellow players back in Iran and further interest in the sport.

"As a snooker player, we all dream to play at the home of snooker which is the Crucible," he said.

"It was fantastic, a very big achievement for me and my country.

"I come from a country with very little snooker history.

"I came to the UK with one suitcase, one cue, no coach.

"Imagine how odd it was for me.

"It was tough but few people understand me because they have never been in my position.

"Hopefully, I can be a good model for the Iranian players and people."

© 2022 AFP