Russian Olympic champion Rylov banned for attending pro-invasion rally

Paris (AFP) – Russia's double Olympic swimming champion Evgeny Rylov has been banned for nine months by world governing body FINA after attending a rally hosted by President Vladimir Putin supporting the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

The 25-year-old, who won 100 and 200 metres backstroke Olympic gold in Tokyo last year, will effectively serve a 20-day personal suspension as all Russian and Belarusian swimmers are banned from competition until the end of the year.

"The FINA Bureau met today and acknowledged the decision of the FINA Disciplinary Panel to suspend Evgeny Rylov (RUS) from all competitions and activities organized or sanctioned by FINA, including any International Competition on the FINA World Aquatic Calendar, for a period of nine months, following Mr. Rylov's attendance and conduct at an event held at the Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow on 18 March 2022," read a statement.

"Mr. Rylov's suspension took effect on 20 April 2022."

Rylov was one of several athletes to attend the rally who wore the pro-war symbol of the letter 'Z' on their clothing.

He was stripped of his Speedo sponsorship contract following his appearance at the rally.

