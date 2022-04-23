Cabrera bags 3,000th MLB hit

Miguel Cabrera bagged his 3,000th career hit in the Detroit Tigers game against the Colorado Rockies

Detroit (AFP) – Detroit Tigers slugger Miguel Cabrera joined Major League Baseball's elite 3,000-hit club on Saturday, becoming just the 33rd player to reach the milestone.

Cabrera, the first Venezuelan to record 3,000 hits in an MLB career, singled to right field off Antonio Senzatela in his first at bat in the Tigers' game against the Colorado Rockies at Detroit's Comerica Park.

The two-time American League Most Valuable Player joined St. Louis Cardinals designated hitter Albert Pujols as the only active players with 3,000 hits.

Only three other active players -- Robinson Cano, Yadier Molina and Joey Votto -- have as many as 2,000.

Cabrera had put himself on the brink of 3,000 with singles in his first three at-bats on Wednesday in the Tigers' 5-3 loss to the New York Yankees.

He was 0-for-3 at the plate with an intentional walk in Thursday'S 3-0 victory over New York.

Cabrera, 39, is just the seventh player to achieve 3,000 career hits and 500 home runs, joining Hank Aaron, Willie Mays, Pujols, Eddie Murray, Alex Rodriguez and Rafael Palmeiro.

Cabrera entered MLB in 2003, joining the then-Florida Marlins before signing for the Detroit Tigers in 2008.

