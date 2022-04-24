Van Vleuten powers away to take women's Liege-Bastogne-Liege

Finishing punch: Annemiek van Vleuten powered away from her rivals in the last 15 kilometres to win Liege-Bastogne-Liege

Liege (Belgium) (AFP) – Dutch veteran Annemiek van Vleuten rode away from the pack on Sunday to take her second Liege-Bastogne-Liege women's race victory.

Advertising Read more

The 39-year-old Movistar rider attacked on the last two difficult climbs to shake off her main rivals.

"I didn't want to finish in a sprint," said Van Vleuten.

She briefly escaped the lead group on La Redoute with 30 kilometers to go. She attacked again up Roche-aux-Faucons at the start of the last 15 kilometers building a lead of 15 seconds.

She had the power left to build that advantage to 43 seconds at the end of the 142 kilometers.

"I could have put everything on the Roche-aux-Faucons, but I knew that my chances of success increased if the race was more difficult. There was a bit of an unfavourable wind in the final stretch and the risk of a comeback," said van Vleuten.

"I know I'm better than ever, but that doesn't guarantee victory," said van Vleuten, "Winning has become more and more difficult in women's cycling."

She won the race in 2019 and has finished on the podium on two other occasions in the last six years.

This season she has continued to accumulate podium finishes, winning Het Nieuwsblad at the end of February and taking second place in the Strade Bianche, the Tour of Flanders and the Fleche Wallonne. She was fourth in the Amstel Gold.

Australian Grace Brown outsprinted last year's winner, Dutch rider Demi Vollering to take second place.

"It was a bit too hard to follow Annemiek," said Vollering. "She has a big engine. It was an impressive ride from her."

Meanwhile Van Vleuten was looking ahead. "My next big goal," she said, was the first edition of the women's Tour de France in July.

© 2022 AFP