Nobel laureate Vargas Llosa to head home after beating Covid: family

Madrid (AFP) – Nobel literature laureate Mario Vargas Llosa has "beaten" Covid and will leave the Madrid clinic where he was being treated to complete his recovery at home, his family tweeted on Monday.

The 86-year-old writer "has beaten Covid. Now he's going home to continue his recovery," his son Alvaro Vargas Llosa tweeted, thanking the medical staff at the clinic.

He went in for treatment last week following "complications caused by coronavirus", his son tweeted on Friday, saying he had entered the clinic "a few days ago" with his condition "progressing favourably".

The tweet was also signed by the writer's two other children Gonzalo and Morgana.

Born in Peru in 1936, Vargas Llosa took Spanish citizenship in 1993.

At the beginning of April, he published his latest work, "The Quiet Gaze (of Perez Galdos)", an essay on the Spanish writer Benito Perez Galdos (1843-1920).

The last survivor of a golden generation of Latin American literary giants, Vargas Llosa's writing explores universal themes often set outside his native Peru.

Admired for his depiction of social realities, but criticised within Latin American intellectual circles for his conservative positions, Vargas Llosa is a leading light of the "boom" generation that included greats like Gabriel Garcia Marquez and Julio Cortazar.

